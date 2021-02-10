First@4: Latest COVID-19 data; Recreational marijuana supporters were told not to go forward with amendment; Lennox school bus catches fire

Here’s a quick look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday:

Health officials confirmed 175 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Active cases are at 2,151, down from Tuesday.

There were 6 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the death toll up to 1,815.

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations remain at 109 in South Dakota hospitals.

Recreational marijuana supporters were warned not to move forward with Amendment A.

Just like supporters of any amendment or ballot measure, the group behind Amendment A submitted the text to the Legislative Research Council back in 2019 to receive guidance.

In May 2019, the LRC recommended the proposal be re-written so that it would amend South Dakota Law rather than the constitution.

We’ll take a look at the reason behind that recommendation and the rest of the suggestions later today on KELOLAND News.

Children were removed safely after a Lennox School District Bus caught fire this morning, the Lincoln County Sheriffs Office said in a Facebook post.

The fire was reported at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 44 and 470th Ave, a half-mile west of the Worthing Exit, the sheriff’s office said.

The bus driver, Russ Nelson, was able to get all 12 students safely off the bus.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.