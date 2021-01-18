First@4: Latest COVID-19 data; Phase 1D COVID-19 vaccine rollout; ‘Hour of Reflection’ will continue in-person at SD Capitol

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories:

The South Dakota Health Department reports that 11 more South Dakotans have died from the coronavirus. The death toll is now at 1,667. 

Health officials also report 116 new cases of the virus.

There are currently 4,613 active cases in the state and 203 people are in South Dakota hospitals.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 116 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,667; Active cases at 4,613

The rollout for Phase 1D of the COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be available to some South Dakotans starting today.

The 1D group will start with those who are 80 years and older. It also includes those who are high-risk patients, like those who are on dialysis, post-transplant patients, and those who have active cancer. Distribution will be expanded to other groups within 1-D as more vaccines become available.

Phase 1D coming Monday for COVID vaccine rollout: What to know

COVID-19 has led national organizers to change their March for Life in Washington, D.C., to a virtual event. Not in South Dakota, however.

The Hour of Reflection on January 29 will remain an in-person gathering inside the state Capitol rotunda in Pierre.

The in person gathering will be limited to 150 people.

Amid the pandemic, annual ‘Hour of Reflection’ will continue in-person at South Dakota Capitol

