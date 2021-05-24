First@4: Latest COVID-19 data; Mother & daughter reunite; Judge makes ruling in Black Hawk sinkhole case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Monday.

Three new COVID-19 deaths were reported as active cases decreased according to Monday’s update from the state Department of Health.

On Monday, 31 new cases were reported. The state’s total case count is now at 123,942.

Active cases are now at 522, down from Friday.

A federal judge in Aberdeen will decide whether three members of the U.S. Marshals Service should be found in civil contempt over his requirement to have everyone in his courtroom vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Judge Charles Kornmann notified courthouse employees in March that the vaccinations would be required in order to provide the safest environment for everyone.

A judge has ruled that a Black Hawk neighborhood has legal standing to seek damages due to a sinkhole from the state of South Dakota.

The ruling may now proceed with class-action status, which would include any resident affected by the sinkhole.

A Sioux Falls mom and daughter were reunited after mom said goodbye to her newborn 56 years ago.

