First@4: Latest COVID-19 data; Missouri River winter water release expected to be minimum; 3 summer concerts coming to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories as of 4 p.m.:

According to the latest update from the state, another person has died due to COVID-19. That brings the death toll to 2020.

The number of active COVID-19 cases has dropped to 281 in South Dakota.

Nearly 50 percent of South Dakotans have completed their vaccinations.

The South Dakota Supreme Court has ruled that an insurance company must pay the cost of tearing down a home built in the McKennan Park historic district.

The justices publicly released the three to two decision Thursday.

In 2018, city officials in Sioux Falls determined the home was too large.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says this year is looking to be one of the driest years for the Missouri River.

Officials say significantly less water is expected to flow into the river due to dry conditions.

This comes after there was historic flooding two years ago along the Missouri River.

Three country music acts will be performing in Sioux Falls starting this summer.

Organizers announced that the Eli Young Band, Aaron Watson and Trace Adkins will be making appearances at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance.

Tickets to the concerts will go on sale June 11.