First@4: Latest COVID-19 data; Lennox man facing attempted kidnapping charge; Chick-fil-A to open in September

1,230 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday by the South Dakota Department of Health.

Three more deaths were reported. The number of active cases increased to more than 6,500.

Nearly 57 percent of South Dakotans have completed their vaccinations.

DCI is investigating after a man died in Sioux Falls Police custody.

The man was arrested after forcing his way into a house in Sioux Falls.

While authorities were taking the man to a police car, he collapsed.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A Lennox man is facing charges after attempting to kidnap a 7-week old baby.

Authorities say 20-year-old Michael Rust approached a woman and a baby walking in the 1100 block of North Cleveland Avenue.

Rust reached out to grab the baby, but the woman fought him off and called police.

Rust faces multiple charges.

Chick-fil-A announced an opening date for their Sioux Falls location.

The restaurant will open its doors on Thursday, September 23.

Chick-fil-A is located in front of the Empire Mall.