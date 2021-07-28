First@4: Latest COVID-19 data in the state; History of Hiawatha preview; On-going study look at previous coronavirus infection rate in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

The U.S. Department of Interior has recently launched an investigation into the history of Indian boarding schools.

But in South Dakota, it wasn’t just the boarding schools where atrocities against Native Americans took place. South Dakota was also home to the only Indian insane asylum in the nation.

KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke takes a closer look into the asylum tonight at 10 on KELOLAND News.

Two more South Dakotans who had COVID-19 have died. The death toll is now at 2,043.

The state health department reported 268 new cases over the past week. Current hospitalizations are at 33.

Nearly 54 percent of South Dakotans have completed their vaccinations.

An on-going study by the National Institutes of Health shows that nearly one out of three South Dakotans have been previously infected with COVID-19.

The study uses blood tests to identify the proportion of people in the population who possess antibodies to COVID-19.