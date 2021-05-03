First@4: Latest COVID-19 data in SD; TenHaken delivers State of the City address; Noem recognizes National Tourism Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Monday.

85 new total COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths were announced by the South Dakota Department of Health on Monday.

There are currently 105 hospitalizations, down from Friday. Active cases are at 1,512.

Sioux Falls Mayor TenHaken gave the State of the City address today, outlining his vision for the future. Review what he had to say in the story below.

Governor Kristi Noem was joined by South Dakota’s tourism secretary in two news conferences focused on welcoming visitors to the state during National Travel & Tourism Week. We’re taking a closer look at visitor numbers on KELOLAND.com today.

