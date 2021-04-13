First@4: Latest COVID-19 data in SD; Reward offered in Tammy Haas cold case; SD pausing Johnson & Johnson vaccine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the latest update, 262 new total COVID-19 cases were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health.

There are currently 106 hospitalizations. Total hospitalizations are at 7,158.

No new deaths were reported. The death toll remains at 1,947.

Law enforcement officers announced a $15,000 reward for information in the Tammy Haas cold case that is almost 30 years old.

FBI officials and officials from the Yankton Police Department said in a joint news conference this morning that they believe someone in the public has information that can help with the investigation.

South Dakota vaccinators will follow the Centers for Disease Control’s and Food and Drug Administration’s recommendations to pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Six people in the U.S. developed blood clots within two weeks of getting the vaccine. The CDC and the FDA are working to determine if there is a link between the vaccine and the blood clots. In the meantime, agency officials recommend not using the vaccine out of an abundance of caution.

In a Tuesday news release, the South Dakota Governor’s Office announced that Kristi Noem has sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to uphold the Memorandum of Agreement between NPS and the State of South Dakota regarding the Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration.

In March, the National Park Service rejected South Dakota’s request for July 4 fireworks at Mount Rushmore, according to a report from The Hill, saying that the potential risks to the park were still being evaluated from 2020 and that tribal partners oppose fireworks at Mount Rushmore were reasons, along with COVID-19 for rejecting the state’s request.