First@4: Latest COVID-19 data; DOC response to coronavirus; SD Supreme Court says no to referendum attempt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

There are less than 100 COVID-19 patients in South Dakota hospitals as of Thursday’s data report from the South Dakota Department of Health.

There were 84 new total COVID-19 cases and one additional death announced.

Active cases are now at 1,309.

Family and friends of South Dakota inmates who died of COVID-19 are struggling with their losses.

They question how the pandemic was handled behind bars and wonder why the South Dakota Department of Corrections didn’t do more to stop the spread of coronavirus.

In Thursday night’s KELOLAND News Investigation when a “Prison sentence becomes a death sentence,” Angela Kennecke looks into what went wrong behind bars during the outbreak.

Prisons with often-cramped quarters, older heating and cooling systems, and shared spaces are ripe breeding grounds for the coronavirus and other illnesses, multiple studies and research shows.

A report last June graded each state on COVID-19 response; South Dakota received an F. But no state received a grade higher than a D-.

Review the concerning conditions in a KELOLAND.com Original from Rae Yost online now.

A group seeking to expand Medicaid eligibility in South Dakota through the ballot box wanted to use the state’s voters to delay another proposed constitutional amendment that, if passed, could frustrate the expansion effort.

The South Dakota Supreme Court, in a unanimous opinion released Thursday, said no to the referendum attempt by the Dakotans for Health ballot-measure group.

Capitol News Bureau reporter Bob Mercer takes a closer look at the decision in his report on KELOLAND.com.

The Friday forecast looks to be similar to today: sunny again with lows in the 60s. Get the latest KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center forecast in the video player in this story.