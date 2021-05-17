First@4: Latest COVID-19 data; Crews investigating train derailment in Iowa; Pedicabs coming to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Monday.

Two additional COVID-19 deaths were reported as active coronavirus cases dropped in Monday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

42 new cases were reported. The state’s total case count is now at 123,686.

Active cases are now at 828, down from Friday.

The investigation into the derailment of 47 train cars is underway in Sibley, Iowa.

The derailment led to the evacuation of some Sibley neighborhoods, while crews work to clean up hydrochloric acid, potassium hydroxide and asphalt from the impacted cars.

As of noon on Monday, the fire was still burning at the scene.

Pedicabs will be coming to Downtown Sioux Falls. These pedicabs will offer an environmentally friendly way to travel around the Downtown area.

The business will start with two pedicabs launching May 29, then hopefully have as many as five or six by next month.

Your Monday weather update: