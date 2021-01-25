First@4: Latest COVID-19 data; Bill banning abortions based on a Down syndrome diagnosis introduced; How federal student loan freeze affects students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories as of 4 p.m.:

Health officials confirmed 32 new coronavirus cases on Monday. Active cases are at 3,678, down from Sunday.

There are currently 161 coronavirus patients in South Dakota hospitals.

No new deaths were reported on Monday, leaving the total at 1,705.

A new bill that would ban abortions based on a Down syndrome diagnosis has been introduced.

Governor Noem introduced the bill Monday as part of the legislative session. Noem unveiled the proposal during her State of the State address earlier this month.

Friday was the 48th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Roe versus Wade.

On his first day in office, President Biden signed an executive order that freezes student loan payments.

The executive order extends the suspension on student loan payments at least through September 30th of this year.

While some can still choose to make payments, the Director of Financial Aid at SDSU, says there’s no benefit to it.