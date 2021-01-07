First@4: Latest COVID-19 data; Biden confirmed as presidential election winner; Legislative leaders share more proposed rule changes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m.

Congress has confirmed Joe Biden as the presidential election winner.

After Congress certified Biden’s win, Trump issued a statement promising an “orderly transition on January 20th.”

Congress first began the joint session Wednesday afternoon to count and confirm the Electoral College vote won by Biden, while supporters of President Trump rallied near the White House before some demonstrators became violent and breached the Capitol building.

Health officials reported 25 new coronavirus deaths in South Dakota. That brings the death toll to 1,544.

448 new COVID-19 cases were announced, bringing the state total to 102,132.

Active cases decreased to 6,075. 264 people remain in South Dakota hospitals with the virus.

South Dakota Legislative leaders share more proposed rule changes for 2021 for both the House and Senate.

Some of the proposals include involving speaking limits and mask requirements, for both the House and Senate.

All proposals will have to go through respective committees on legislative procedure for consideration before moving to the House and Senate floors for more debate and eventual vote.