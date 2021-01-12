First@4: Latest COVID-19 data; 16-year-old arrested in connection with shooting; Noem delivers State of State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories:

South Dakota health officials confirmed about 244 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state total to 103,743.

The number of active cases went down to 4,751. Current hospitalizations are at 240, down from Monday.

No new deaths were reported.

A 16-year-old has been arrested and accused of shooting a 13-year-old girl over the weekend.

Police say the girl was in a car with several other kids, and they were planning to sell or buy something on the north side of town when the girl was shot in the leg.

Jasir Holder is facing several charges. The case is being handled in adult court.

Governor Kristi Noem delivered her State of the State to South Dakota Legislators at the beginning of the 2021 session on Tuesday.

Ahead of her state of the state address, Governor Noem began to propose legislation. One of the bills on her agenda would ban abortions based on a Down Syndrome diagnosis.