First@4: Latest coronavirus numbers; S.D. legislators can now participate remotely; Extreme cold weather creates energy deficiencies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Monday.

There were 61 new COVID-19 cases announced on Monday, bringing the state’s case total to 110,376.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 1,844.

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 86. Total hospitalizations are at 6,446.

Senators in the South Dakota Legislature are getting more freedom to each deal with the threat of COVID-19, after eight tests came back positive during the past week in the House.

Senators have been advised to participate remotely after the House had large numbers of positive tests.

Legislative policies on COVID-19 for the 2021 session say a lawmaker can participate remotely with the presiding officer’s permission under certain circumstances.

Many senators have been wearing masks, while many representatives haven’t been.

Extremely cold weather has created energy deficiencies in the Southwest Power Pool’s region. SPP declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3 within a few hours of issuing a Level 2 alert on Monday.

SPP wants the public and utilities to conserve energy and some outages are possible during Level 3.

Consumers in the SPP region should follow their local utilities’ instructions regarding local outages and energy conservation.