First@4: Largest daily COVID-19 spike in S.D.; More than 80 cases at Smithfield Foods; Sioux Falls traffic slows

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Here is a look at the top stories in KELOLAND on Wednesday:

The South Dakota Department of Health announced the largest single day spike in positive COVID-19 cases in South Dakota on Wednesday.

The state saw 73 new positive cases, including 63 new cases in Minnehaha county, bringing the state’s largest county to 228 total cases.

The state also saw its largest jump in recoveries of 48, to bring the total to 146.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says she shared the state’s plans for COVID-19 mitigation with a doctor on the White House Task Force on Wednesday.

Noem says Dr. Anthony Fauci agrees that a one-size fits all approach isn’t necessary in South Dakota.

Noem said Fauci reviewed the prediction models presented by the state last week. Noem said the mitigation efforts already in place have cut projected peaks in half.

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon spoke to how the Department of Health is working with Smithfield Foods management in Sioux Falls. She says there are more than 80 cases of COVID-19 in employees of the plant.

Malsam-Rysdon says the most important thing to do for employees is stay home if not feeling well. She says employers across the state are doing the right thing as far as paying employees who are sick.

The city of Sioux Falls counts cars and there’s fewer to count these days.

COVID-19 is likely changing the driving habits in the city, said the principal traffic engineer for the city of Sioux Falls.

The city started analyzing traffic patterns at five main intersections at the beginning of March. Traffic is down by 34% from the first seven days of March compared to the past seven days.

A Union County manufacturer of agricultural implements and a Davison County livestock producer received approval Wednesday for partial refunds of South Dakota sales and use taxes they paid for some new equipment.

The state Board of Economic Development granted a reinvestment payment to FIMCO Inc. up to $45,000 but not to exceed 50% of sales and use tax.The board also made a South Dakota Jobs grant up to $24,883, but not to exceed the sales and use tax that Matt Storm paid for equipment at a concentrated-animal feeding operation.