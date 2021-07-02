First@4: Laptop and car thefts; 4th of July weekend events; Coping with South Dakota’s drought conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories as of 4 pm on Friday.

A Sioux Falls tech store is out $899 after a thief walked out of the store carrying a MacBook Pro. Heartland Computers Inc. owner Carl Bootsma says this is the first time they’ve experienced this kind of theft.

Watch: Brazen theft of laptop computer from Sioux Falls store

Two people were arrested in connection with thefts and damage to property involving at least 14 vehicles, the Madison Police Department said in a news release.

Two individuals charged with theft from multiple vehicles, Madison Police say

The July 4 weekend brings a slew of events across South Dakota, and we KELOLAND’s Rae Yost has compiled a list from the Department of Tourism of things you can do in every region of the state.

Looking for events in South Dakota on July 4 weekend? Here’s a list

Nestled in the rolling hills surrounding Lowry is Rock Hills Ranch. Two years ago, its hills were green and lush, but this year, they are scarce and bare.

‘Every time we have a dry year, we learn from it’

