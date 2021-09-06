First@4: Lake Alvin closed to swimming; Fire danger ‘very high’ in Pennington County; Looking at Sanford’s vaccine mandate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m. this Labor Day.

Open burning is prohibited in Pennington County Monday due to a “very high” fire danger, the Pennington County Fire Service has announced.

Swimming at Lake Alvin near Harrisburg is no longer allowed due to unhealthy levels of bacteria in the water.

After routine maintenance closed the pool, the Midco Aquatic Center recreation pool is back open for the public again.

Sanford employees have until November 1st to be vaccinated against COVID-19 after the health care system issued a mandate that will require employees to be vaccinated, or no longer be employed at Sanford.