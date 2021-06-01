First@4: KELOLAND’s Don Jorgensen and his wife injured in crash; SFSD making changes to its COVID-19 plan; Cybersecurity attack impacts Worthigton pork plant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s top stories as of 4 p.m.:

KELOLAND News anchor Don Jorgensen and his wife were taken to the hospital after their motorcycle and an SUV collided this weekend.

The crash happened Monday afternoon at 69th Street and Western Avenue. Police say the SUV turned in front of the motorcycle, causing the collision.

The driver was ticketed for a left turn violation.

The Sioux Falls School District has made some changes to its COVID-19 plan.

Mask wearing for students and staff in summer programs is now optional.

Schools in the district will no longer do contact tracing.

A cybersecurity attack on the world’s largest meat supplier is having a direct impact here in KELOLAND.

Tuesday, the JBS pork plant in Worthington canceled several shifts.

JBS says it will take time to resolve the incident, which could delay transactions with consumers and suppliers.

