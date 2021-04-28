First@4: Justices hear Amendment A arguments; Authorities investigating three-vehicle crash; Local athletes hope for spot in NFL draft

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

South Dakota Supreme Court justices heard both sides of the Amendment A argument Wednesday and will now decide whether the constitution will change to allow marijuana use by people age 21 and older.

One death was reported by the South Dakota Department of Health Wednesday as active cases increased to 1,789 on Wednesday.

170 new cases of coronavirus were announced and hospitalizations remained at 103, the same as Tuesday.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash near the Tea exit on I-29.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety no one was hurt. All three drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The 2021 NFL Draft begins Thursday and four KELOLAND athletes are hoping their name gets called.