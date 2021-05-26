First@4: Judge sets target for fireworks decision; Trial date set for Ravnsborg; No injuries in house fire in Yankton

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, 48 new COVID-19 cases were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health.

The state’s total case count is now at 124,071.

Active cases are now at 421, down from Tuesday.

A trial date is set for South Dakota’s Attorney General.

Jason Ravnsborg will go on trial Aug. 26 on three misdemeanor charges, including careless driving, operating a vehicle while on an electronic device and driving outside of his lane.

U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange wants to have a decision by June 2 on whether to require the U.S. Department of Interior to reverse itself and issue a permit to the State of South Dakota for July 4 fireworks at Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

No injuries were reported from a house fire northeast of Yankton on Tuesday.

Crews were called to a home in Mission Hill around 12 p.m. Firefighters remained on scene after the fire was extinguished for about three hours.