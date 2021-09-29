First@4: Joe Boever’s wife reaches settlement; DLR paid for appraiser settlement; Drought affecting hunting season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The estranged wife of Joe Boever has reached a settlement in the death of Boever, lawyers for Jennifer Boever confirmed Wednesday.

The $200,000 settlement payment made to former Executive Director of the South Dakota Appraiser Certification Program, Sherry Bren, was paid for by the Department of Labor and Regulations.

The Noem administration has applied for a special use permit for fireworks at Mount Rushmore in 2022.