First@4: Joe Boever’s wife reaches settlement; DLR paid for appraiser settlement; Drought affecting hunting season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The estranged wife of Joe Boever has reached a settlement in the death of Boever, lawyers for Jennifer Boever confirmed Wednesday.

Boever widow’s lawyer confirms settlement in Ravnsborg crash, says terms are confidential

The $200,000 settlement payment made to former  Executive Director of the South Dakota Appraiser Certification Program, Sherry Bren, was paid for by the Department of Labor and Regulations.

$200,000 appraiser settlement paid by DLR, documents say

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 552 new total cases; Death toll remains at 2,133; Active cases at 7,461

The Noem administration has applied for a special use permit for fireworks at Mount Rushmore in 2022.

Noem Administration applies for 2022 Mount Rushmore fireworks permit

Drought impacts on hunting this year

