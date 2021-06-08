First@4: Jet skiers found after 90-minute search; Wilma Nissen death investigation; Anthropologie to open at Empire Mall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a quick look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

Two people are safe after a water search on Lake Oahe Monday night.

Authorities say a jet ski with two riders was reported missing from the Spring Creek Recreation Area around 9:30 p.m.

Searchers found the pair downstream after looking for almost an hour and a half. The jet skiers were wearing life jackets.

A new kind of testing could be the key to solving a northwest Iowa cold case. The investigation began in 1978 with the discovery of a woman’s body in a Lyon County ditch.

In 2006, more than three decades after her death, authorities identified the woman as Wilma Nissen.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND Investigation, we get an update from authorities on the efforts to find the killer.

One new COVID-19 death has been reported, while active coronavirus cases are at the lowest total in more than a year, according to Tuesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The COVID-19 death toll in South Dakota is now at 2,023.

American clothing retailer Anthropologie will open in Sioux Falls at the Empire Mall before Thanksgiving.

Anthropologie will be located next to Coach, across from Aerie by American Eagle Outfitters.

While the hot weather continues, there is also a chance for severe weather in KELOLAND.