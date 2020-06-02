First@4: Jail inmate died of overdose; VFW to host baseball tournaments; arson charge filed against suspect arrested during protests

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at today’s top stories:

Minnehaha County Jail Warden Mike Mattson released the cause of death for 31-year-old Jordin Eichmann (IKE-MIN), who died while in custody last month.

According to the toxicology report, Eichmann died of meth toxicity. She was found unresponsive in her cell at just before 6 a.m. on May 13th.

Armor Correctional Health Services, which contracts with Minnehaha County for medical services in the jail, said its investigation found that no clinical errors were made.

The death toll from the coronavirus remained at 62 for the third-straight day as new test results were announced Tuesday by the South Dakota Department of Health.

Total positive cases are now at 5,067, up 33 from Monday. Recoveries are at 3,990.

Active cases are down. They are now at 1,015.

Current hospitalizations are at 89.

And negative tests are at 41,779

A man arrested Sunday night during unrest in Sioux Falls appeared in court today.

Devonte Curtis of Omaha, Nebraska, is accused of trying to start a fire in trash cans between gas pumps at a Sioux Falls convenience store. A store clerk was able to stop him from getting the fire going.

Authorities say he had landscaping rocks in his pockets, was in possession of lighter fluid along with a brand new shirt with store tags still on it.

The Department of South Dakota VFW has made the decision to proceed with the 2020 SD VFW State Baseball Tournaments.

The committee knows that if everyone follows the return to Safe Play plan, then the coronavirus risk should be reduced.

There will be nine tournaments played in eight different communities across South Dakota this year.

The desire for personal above-ground pools is rising in Sioux Falls. In order to get one on your property, depending on your pool, you will need to consider getting a permit.

Chief Building Official Butch Warrington advises that you need a permit if you have a pool with over 18 inches or more of water.

It’s the city’s job to know where you’re putting it up and to make sure it has at least a minimum of a 42 inch high barrier around it.