First@4: Jail closed in Walworth County; COVID-10 hospitalizations; Absentee ballot numbers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

Walworth County commissioners have voted to shut down the county jail.

The decision comes just one week after KELOLAND Investigates reported on a lawsuit filed about the conditions at the facility.

Inmates currently in the jail will be moved to other facilities within the next 30 days.

Active COVID-19 cases decreased on Tuesday, but current hospitalizations reached another daily high, according to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

There were 278 new coronavirus cases announced on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 24,876. Total recoveries are at 20,449. Active cases are now at 4,179.

Current hospitalizations are now at 250, which is a new daily record for the state during the pandemic.

President Donald Trump says he’s told his representatives to “stop negotiating” with Democrats for a new coronavirus stimulus package “until after the election.”

Stimulus relief for Americans was the first piece of business Trump tweeted about from inside Walter Reed over the weekend.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Treasury Secretary had been set to talk again on Tuesday afternoon in hopes of striking a deal.

It looks like a record number of absentee ballots will be cast in South Dakota’s largest county for the 2020 General Election.

With Election Day exactly four weeks away, Minnehaha County Auditor Bob Litz announced 14,284 absentee ballots have been received by mail, hand delivered to the auditor or from in-person voting.