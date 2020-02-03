First@4: Iowa Caucus, Flooding, Burger Battle Champion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police arrested a 37-year-old Pittsburgh man Saturday night after firing gunshots near a strip mall parking lot in Sioux Falls.

According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, James Allen Miller is facing charges of possession of stolen property and having a firearm while intoxicated.

Police say two women noticed Miller in the Walmart parking lot around 11:30 p.m. The women thought Miller was following another woman. When he noticed them following him, he changed his direction. Miller walked to a nearby strip mall and the women heard two gunshots.

Shell casings were found in the area.

The potential for flooding this spring is high. With water that took a toll on many communities throughout KELOLAND this past March, some towns have yet to fully recover.

But last year’s flooding continues to be this year’s problem. The Minnehaha County Highway Department Superintendent, DJ Buthe, says flooding from last year could contribute to flooding problems this year.

The Sioux Falls School District’s Boundary Task Force has narrowed middle school maps to two options. These boundary maps will be used to help develop additional high school enrollment boundary maps.

The option maps include a breakdown of economic status of students based on free and reduced lunch.

Schools that already have the largest percentage of students that qualify for free and reduced lunches would continue to do so with either of the two proposed middle school options.



The Iowa Caucuses are this Monday evening. New this year are stickers for reporters and observers so they do not get counted tonight. Also new are presidential preference cards, which leave a paper trail in case of a possible recount.

There’s a new Burger Battle champion in 2020. Downtown Sioux Falls announced Parker’s Bistro as the winning burger for 2020.

The 210 Burger was comprised of a waygu patty served with house made green chili bacon, harvati, fresno jelly and a jalapeño popper all on a brioche bun.

16 businesses participated and 7,700 people voted.



