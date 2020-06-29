First@4: Investigation into young woman’s death on the job; COVID-19 case count; Preparing for fireworks at Mount Rushmore

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories:

Before a young Mitchell woman died on the job last fall, her family never realized the dangerous environment 20-year-old Molly Schladweiler was working in.

Now her employer has been cited and fined by OSHA for exposing workers to hazardous chemicals and toxic substances.

A total of 35 new positive coronavirus cases were announced from 564 new reported tests on Monday, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

The state’s total COVID-19 cases now stands at 6,716 through the pandemic. There were 67 new recoveries announced for a total of 5,819.

Minnehaha County now has a total of 3,600 positive cases

The last time a sitting president visited Mount Rushmore was George W. Bush back in 2002. Fireworks haven’t been part of the Fourth of July celebrations there since 2009. This year, there will be fireworks and another presidential visit.

The gates will open at about 3 p.m. on Friday, with fireworks starting at dusk, which is around 9 or 9:30 p.m. MT. People are urged to wear masks and take proper health precautions.

Although it’s been since 2009 when fireworks were last discharged at Mount Rushmore, South Dakota Highway 16A has been a popular viewing spot in past years, said an engineer with the South Dakota Department of Transportation in the Rapid City region.

