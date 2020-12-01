First@4: Inmate deaths from COVID-19; Man arrested with machete; BOA logo change

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories:

Two more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19, according to the latest update from the state health department.

948 people have now died from coronavirus in the state of South Dakota. Health officials confirmed 448 new cases. Active cases sit at 14,088. There are currently 547 coronavirus patients in South Dakota hospitals.

The South Dakota Department of Corrections announced on Tuesday that a fourth inmate’s death has been linked to the coronavirus.

Three inmates at Mike Durfee State Prison have died from the virus. One death has been reported at the Jameson Annex in Sioux Falls.

Throughout the DOC system, there are 76 active cases in inmates.

A Sioux Falls man is facing charges for threatening employees at a casino with a machete.

Police say Lashawn Owens was bothering customers outside of a casino. When employees at the casino asked Owens to leave, he lifted up his shirt and showed them a machete and threatened them with it before leaving.

Owens was arrested for failing to vacate, carrying a concealed weapon, and aggravated assault.

A South Dakota state government agency has decided to change course and stopped using a logo that showed a dome resembling the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

The new logo now resembles the South Dakota Capitol dome. The logo switch has prompted questions about payment for the work.

You can read more details on this story under our Capitol News Bureau page on KELOLAND dot com.