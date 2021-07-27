First@4: In certain parts of the U.S., CDC recommending fully vaccinated persons wear masks indoors; S.D. paid $337,000 in severance to ex-BOR directors; Jackrabbits picked No. 1 in MVFC preseason poll

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a quick look at the top stories as of 4 p.m.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking to change its mask guidelines for fully vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in parts of the United States, according to federal officials and multiple media reports.

In May, the CDC eased masking guidelines for fully vaccinated people would not need to cover his or her face in many indoor settings.

Data from a week ago, showed active cases in South Dakota were at 290 and eight counties were experiencing “moderate” community spread. KELOLAND News will be speaking with local health systems about what the CDC change is mask guidance means for people in KELOLAND.

From Capitol News Bureau reporter Bob Mercer, the South Dakota Board of Regents dropped Mike Rush and Paul Beran without cause, triggering severance provisions in their executive director contracts.

Rush left in April 2018 and received six months of severance pay of $168,037, while Beran left in March 2020 and also received six months of severance pay of more than $169,000.

The regents govern part of South Dakota’s public higher-education system and two specialty K-12 schools for students with visual and hearing difficulties. You can find this complete story on KELOLAND.com.

A woman received minor injuries after being involved in a train collision two miles northwest of Sioux Center, Iowa.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle struck a train Monday afternoon.

The driver was taken to a hospital for minor injuries and was cited for stopping at a railway crossing.

In college football, last year’s FCS runner-up — South Dakota State — has been tabbed to win the 2021 Missouri Valley Football Conference title, according to a poll conducted among the league’s coaches, sports information directors and a media panel announced Tuesday.

The Jackrabbits received 24 of the 43 first-place votes to finish with 454 points, edging North Dakota State with 435 points and 18 first-place votes.

SDSU returns 10 starters on both sides of the ball after winning a share of the spring season conference title with Missouri State.

SDSU will start the fall season Sept. 3 at Colorado State.