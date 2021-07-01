First@4: IM 26 takes effect; Drought conditions, high feed cost challenges producers; N.D. man arrested after making terroristic threats at Aberdeen park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol released a framework of how they will enforce IM 26 as it takes effect today. The guidance is made so that law enforcement across the state can use it as a resource to create consistency in enforcement.

While the fate of Amendment A is still tied up in the courts, Daniel Bucheli with the Department of Health says that implementation of medical and recreational marijuana would use the same system if Amendment A goes into effect.

South Dakota livestock producers are no strangers to droughts but this year’s conditions have a new set of challenges.

The market has been busy and the cost of feed is extremely high, creating a set of obstacles for producers.

A North Dakota man has been arrested after making terroristic threats at Wylie Park in Aberdeen, officials say.

A body has been recovered from the Angostura Reservoir following a reported drowning on Wednesday. Divers recovered the body around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening with the help of several agencies.