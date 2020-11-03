First@4: Human remains in Charles Mix County; Election updates & coverage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s top stories as of 4 p.m.:

Voters across the country are heading to cast their votes in the 2020 General Election. Some have been in line since 6 a.m..

South Dakota’s ballot includes a statewide house and senate race, marijuana and medical marijuana, along with several local races.

KELOLAND News will be providing live updates throughout the evening with the latest results.

On Tuesday, voters who have not voted absentee can cast their vote in-person for the President of the United States, a U.S. Senate seat and South Dakota’s lone U.S. House of Representative among other statewide offices and ballot issues.

Polls are scheduled to be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (local time) Tuesday and voters will need to go to their precinct to cast a ballot.

Some of the 35 seats up for election in the South Dakota Senate could be won today by people who aren’t Republicans or Democrats.

There are seven Libertarian Party candidates and three independents running.

All four Democratic incumbents seeking re-election face challengers. The fifth seat is open because Craig Kennedy of Yankton isn’t running.

A single-day record 480 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 and eight new deaths were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health on Tuesday.

The death toll is now at 446. Six of the new deaths were women, two were men. Four deaths were in Minnehaha County, one in Lincoln, one Brookings, one in Lawrence and one in Dewey. There have been 223 deaths reported since October 1.

On Tuesday, 1,004 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total case count to more than 48,000 at 48,854.

Active cases are now at 13,367, up from Monday.

Sanford Health is slowing down elective surgeries and procedures to deal with an influx of COVID-19 patients.

In a statement to KELOLAND News, Sanford Vice President of Operations Andy Munce said the health system in “temporarily rescheduling non-emergent inpatient procedures.”

Avera McKennan in Sioux Falls is continuing with surgeries at this point.

The South Dakota Department of Criminal investigation is investigating human remains found in Charles Mix County.

According to Tim Bormann with the state Attorney General’s Office, pheasant hunters found the remains near Snake Creek on Monday.

He says a DCI crew is on scene. The investigation is ongoing and no additional details are available at this time.

A 26-year-old mother faces murder charges in the death of her son.

Vermillion police were called to a home on Monday on a report of a child not breathing. When officers arrived, they found a one-year-old boy had died.

Maria Milda was arrested Monday evening on first-degree murder charge.

The cause of death is unknown at this time; authorities are waiting on autopsy results.

The last time South Dakota voted during a pandemic was in 1918 when the country was in the grip of the Spanish Flu.

There was not a presidential vote that year but 96,160 people voted for governor of South Dakota. Republican Peter Norbeck won the race with 51,175 votes. His closest challenger was Democrat James E. Bird with 17,858, according to statistics from the office of the South Dakota Secretary of State.

The pandemic changed campaigns as public gatherings had been banned in several cities. Many candidates used newspapers to share their message with the public.