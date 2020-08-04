First@4: Homicide victim identified; Latest COVID-19 numbers; Franken says no changes in pandemic response in SF

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Minnehaha County authorities have identified a homicide victim. 30-year-old Cody Allen Schmidt’s body was found in the ditch south of the intersection of Highway 42 and 464th Avenue. A neighbor found Schmidt’s body Monday.

An autopsy was taken place Tuesday morning. Authorities say they hope to get more information on Schmidt’s death from the autopsy results.

If you know of anything unusual that happened on the west side of Sioux Falls Sunday night, you’re asked to contact authorities.

State health officials released the latest coronavirus numbers on Tuesday.

The death toll from the coronavirus increased by one to 136.

On Tuesday, there were 59 new positive cases of COVID-19 announced, bringing the state’s total to 9,079. There have now been 8,008 recovered cases.

Active cases decreased to 935 from Monday.

Jill Franken, the director of Sioux Falls Public Health says the Sioux Falls metropolitan area hasn’t reached a threshold to call for any changes in responses to the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Aug. 4, the weekly percentage positive rate for the Sioux Falls area was 14 percent. The percentage positive rate has been increasing since July 4 when the rate was 5.5 percent.

Franken says the area’s hospitalization rate is low and is stable.