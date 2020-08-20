First@4: Home invasion suspect arrested; Gov. Noem stands by unemployment statement; Latest COVID-19 numbers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories:

Authorities in Sioux Falls have arrested the man who was shot during a home invasion in western Sioux Falls.

Police say Joe Deonte Thomas had an arrest warrant issued on Aug. 12 and it was served on Aug. 14 when he got out of the hospital.

Thomas has been charged with burglary, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Governor Kristi Noem is standing by her original statement turning down President Trump’s plan to provide unemployed workers an additional $400.

A senior aide tells KELOLAND News that the governor won’t be answering any more questions on her original statement.

You can read more on this story by visiting the Capitol News Bureau page on KELOLAND.com.

The South Dakota Health Department reports that two more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19.

Health officials have also confirmed 125 new COVID-19 cases. Active cases have increased to 1,269, with hospitalizations at 53.

Since Wednesday, there have been 76 new recoveries.

South Dakota health officials say a growing number of COVID-19 cases have been linked back to the Sturgis Rally.

As of Thursday there are less than 25 COVID-19 associated with the rally, but health officials say at this point, the number of people who have been exposed is not known.

Mass testing for COVID-19 has been approved for the week of August 17, 2020.