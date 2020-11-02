First@4: High school student dies from shooting; South Dakota Attorney General distracted before fatal crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at Monday’s top stories as of 4 p.m.:

An 18-year-old Lincoln High School student has died from a shooting Saturday night in central Sioux Falls.

School officials notified parents and guardians Venance Kitungano died over the weekend and “police are investigating the case and interviewing witnesses.”

Sioux Falls Police officials say the shooting happened after a large gathering at the Red Sea Pub. They say kids as young as 13 were at the party and police have spoke to more than 30 people who were at the event.

State Public Safety Secretary Craig Price told reporters Monday South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was distracted in the moments before a fatal crash in Hyde County in September.

An investigation has found pedestrian Joe Boever was walking on the shoulder of US14 with a light the night Ravnsborg struck and killed Boever. Price says while investigators believe Ravnsborg was distracted, they don’t know what distracted him.

One new COVID-19 death and a rise in active coronavirus cases were reported Monday by the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll rose to 438. The new death was a women in the 80+ age range in Grant County.

On Monday, 529 new coronavirus cases were reported bringing the state’s total case count to 47,850, up from Sunday. There were 496 PCR cases and 33 antigen cases for a total of 529 new total cases. Total recovered cases are now at 34,087.

Active cases are at 13,325, up 187 from Sunday.

Despite officials from two health care organizations saying their staff and hospitals were stretched to capacity, there was no intention from those officials and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken to seek a mask mandate in the city.

He says a mask mandate would not be enforceable and health officials who were part of a campaign called Mask Up South Dakota that was launched last week did not seek a statewide mask mandate.

TenHaken said a mask mandate in Sioux Falls would not help the situation in the region, or in a tri-state or five-state area.

Professional Bull Riders are returning to Sioux Falls. In July, South Dakota hosted the first PBR event in front of fans since the pandemic began.

On November 6th and 7th the group will be bringing their “Velocity Tour Championships” to Sioux Falls. PBR has toured to other states like Oklahoma, Texas, Idaho and Montana.

The organization has “Cowboy Safe” programs instilled for health and safety measures.

Lawyers from both sides want a federal judge to give more time to State of South Dakota officials to respond in a voting-rights case.

Attorneys for the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, the Oglala Sioux Tribe and Four Directions, a voting-rights organization, didn’t follow standard practice and failed to file their civil lawsuit against South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

The joint request for more time was filed last week by Terry Pechota, a Rapid City lawyer representing the tribal governments and Four Directions, and by Grant Flynn, a lawyer from the South Dakota Attorney General Office.