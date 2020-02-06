First@4: Hemp moves forward in legislation; Rounds seeks re-election; Proposed bill defines dyslexia

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We know your days are busy, so here’s a quick look at Thursday’s top stories.

From the Capitol News Bureau in Pierre: Governor Kristi Noem and state lawmakers reached agreement Thursday on a proposal to allow industrial hemp in South Dakota, if it’s THC level isn’t above 0.3 of 1%.

The House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee voted 11-0 to endorse a new version of House Bill 1008 that the governor’s office wrote with input from legislators and people in the industry.

Current South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds announced he plans to seek re-election for the same seat in 2020. Rounds, who served as South Dakota’s Governor from 2003 to 2011, was elected as a Senator in 2014. South Dakota’s Primary Election is set for June 2 and the general election will be November 3rd.

A fundraiser during tonight’s high school basketball doubleheader at the Sanford Pentagon is helping a Harrisburg high school student battling cancer.

Dylan Bourassa is back at school after beating cancer for a second time. Seniors and staff at Harrisburg are making it their mission this year to help Bourassa and his family with the financial toll.

Another bill being proposed by 16 South Dakota legislators is defining dyslexia.

15 Republicans and 1 Democrat are supporting House Bill 1175. It’s an act to define dyslexia for the purposes of special education and related services. The bill has been sent to the house education committee, but a hearing has yet to be scheduled.

