First@4: HB 1057 changes; Stats of sleep-related infant deaths; College administration merger bill

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A House State Affairs committee has made changes to a proposed bill that would enact the Vulnerable Child Protection Act.

It passed 8-5 and will move to a full House vote. At the request of the sponsor of House Bill 1057, the bill would only apply to medical professionals who perform gender-affirming procedures on children who are under 16 years old.

New charges have been filed against a Sioux Falls woman who was involved in a hit-and-run in 2017.

Lydia Torres hit a man with her car in April of 2017 and drove off. The victim survived but suffered serious head injuries. Once she was caught, a judge sentenced her to 6 months in jail.

Sioux Falls Police caught up with her again Tuesday night. This time, officers say she was driving in the wrong lane on 10th Street without a license, and there was a warrant out for her arrest. Police found traces of meth in her car.

The recent arrest of a Sioux Falls daycare provider is raising questions about the safety of leaving infants in car seats.

Kayla Jean Styles of Sioux Falls was arrested in the November 4th death of a 9-month-old boy at her in-home daycare.

Court papers say the child died when he was tangled in the belt of a car seat while sleeping. Styles was arrested for manslaughter in the second degree and abuse of cruelty to a minor under seven.

Digital data reporter, Rae Yost, is looking at the statistics of sleep-related infant deaths that happened in a sitting device, most often in a car seat.

If a South Dakota Senator has his way, the Board of Regents will combine the administration of Spearfish-based Black Hills State University and Rapid City-based South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.

A bill introduced today by Sen. Ryan Maher would require the Board of Regents to develop a plan to share the administration of the two colleges separated by about 50 miles.

The proposal comes as the state’s public university system as a whole, including those two schools, are seeing declining numbers in enrollment.

