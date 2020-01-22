First@4: HB 1057 changes; Stats of sleep-related infant deaths; College administration merger bill

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A House State Affairs committee has made changes to a proposed bill that would enact the Vulnerable Child Protection Act.

It passed 8-5 and will move to a full House vote. At the request of the sponsor of House Bill 1057, the bill would only apply to medical professionals who perform gender-affirming procedures on children who are under 16 years old.

House committee approves HB 1057 following changes

New charges have been filed against a Sioux Falls woman who was involved in a hit-and-run in 2017. 

Lydia Torres hit a man with her car in April of 2017 and drove off. The victim survived but suffered serious head injuries. Once she was caught, a judge sentenced her to 6 months in jail.

Sioux Falls Police caught up with her again Tuesday night. This time, officers say she was driving in the wrong lane on 10th Street without a license, and there was a warrant out for her arrest. Police found traces of meth in her car.

New traffic charges against woman involved in 2017 hit-and-run

The recent arrest of a Sioux Falls daycare provider is raising questions about the safety of leaving infants in car seats.

Kayla Jean Styles of Sioux Falls was arrested in the November 4th death of a 9-month-old boy at her in-home daycare.

Court papers say the child died when he was tangled in the belt of a car seat while sleeping. Styles was arrested for manslaughter in the second degree and abuse of cruelty to a minor under seven.

Digital data reporter, Rae Yost, is looking at the statistics of sleep-related infant deaths that happened in a sitting device, most often in a car seat.

Sleeping in car seat can be dangerous for babies, research shows

If a South Dakota Senator has his way, the Board of Regents will combine the administration of Spearfish-based Black Hills State University and Rapid City-based South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.

A bill introduced today by Sen. Ryan Maher would require the Board of Regents to develop a plan to share the administration of the two colleges separated by about 50 miles.

The proposal comes as the state’s public university system as a whole, including those two schools, are seeing declining numbers in enrollment.

Lawmaker proposes merging administration of two South Dakota universities

Here’s a look at today’s forecast from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center:

Get the latest on this story and other headlines by downloading the KELOLAND News app. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests