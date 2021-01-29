First@4: Governor security spending bill; COVID-19 case count; Air filtration upgrades at SFSD facilities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

Years of personal rivalries and internal divisions between South Dakota Republican Party factions are surfacing in Pierre. At the center of it all is legislation that would require South Dakota’s governor to disclose how much of taxpayers’ money she has spent on protection and security for herself and her family.

Capitol News Bureau reporter Bob Mercer introduces you to the people involved in a story online now.

Five new COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota were reported on Friday, bringing the state total during the pandemic to 1,768.

Active cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota are at 3,060. On Friday, 160 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 107,955. Total recovered cases are now at 103,127.

As an extra mitigation effort against the spread of COVID-19, the Sioux Falls School District just finished installing special air filtration systems in all facilities.

The district says the systems will create a healthier indoor environment for students and staff. The district used COVID-19 funds to pay for the updates.

A third person faces charges in connection with the theft of an ATM from a Sioux Falls motel.

According to police, 45-year-old Brockton Wade Hubers owns the home where the ATM was found after it was stolen early Wednesday morning.

Some snow is in the forecast for parts of KELOLAND this weekend; watch the latest forecast from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center in the video player above.