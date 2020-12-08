First@4: Governor outlines budget priorities; Latest COVID-19 case count; Pheasant Fest canceled for 2021 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem delivered her 2020 budget address to state lawmakers on Tuesday.

She outlined recommendations in three categories: paying off debt from 2010, restoring and reinvigorating state infrastructure and strengthening communities.

As she wrapped up the address, Noem (R-S.D.) spoke of challenges she sees for South Dakota under a Biden administration.

There will be a record 30 women throughout the 105 seats when the South Dakota Legislature opens the 2021 session in January 12.

Among the 35 senators, nine are women. The House will have 21 women among its 70 representatives.

Learn about the leadership roles these women are taking in a story now online from our Capitol News Bureau.

One new COVID-19 death was reported as part of Tuesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll is now at 1,111; 165 of the deaths have been reported in December.

On Tuesday, 539 new coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case out to 87,039. Total recovered cases are now at 69,144. Active cases are at 16,783.

Coronavirus took an estimated $4 million event planned for February away from Sioux Falls.

Pheasants Forever has canceled the 2021 Pheasant Festival and Quail Classic.

The city was the host site for the event in 2108 when it generated a $3.9 million economic impact in the area, according to Experience Sioux Falls.

A closer look at what the cancellation means future events in a KELOLAND.com Original now online.