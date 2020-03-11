First@4: Gov. Noem to hold press conference; Chick-fil-A coming to Sioux Falls; Oglala Sioux Tribe approves marijuana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories:

Governor Kristi Noem is holding a press conference today to discuss developments surrounding the coronavirus in South Dakota. It’s unclear if there are any new cases, but Noem’s office said the briefing will “discuss developments surrounding coronavirus in South Dakota.”

KELOLAND News is monitoring the news conference right now, you can follow along in this story online right now.

In a KELOLAND.com Original now online: South Dakota has five COVID-19 cases including one death possibly linked to the strain of Coronavirus causing a global outbreak.

State health officials say the person who died was a man between the age of 60 and 69 from Pennington County. However, they are waiting for medical examiner confirmation but said he tested positive for COVID-19.

Everything you need to know about the global outbreak and the cases in South Dakota can be found on the KELOLAND Coronavirus page.

Sioux Falls will be getting a Chick-fil-A. Lloyd Companies announced it will be located at Empire Place on West 41st Street, near The Empire Mall.

Preliminary election results say members of the Oglala Sioux Tribe have passed a referendum to legalize medical and recreational marijuana on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota.

The preliminary tally from all precincts shows both medical and recreational marijuana passed by wide margins, with 82% of voters approving medical marijuana and 74% approving recreational pot.

You can read more on this story, below.

Scott Jacobs and his family moved to Deadwood, South Dakota, with an idea. They wanted to keep history alive but also create a business with modern culture.

Jacobs Brewhouse is located in the downtown area and the building used to be a local grocery store in 1895. Over a hundred years later, they wanted to bring that back but in a unique way. In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, Sydney Thorson, gives us a behind the scenes look at the upcoming business.