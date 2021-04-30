First@4: Gov. Noem sues President Biden; Sioux Falls robbery caught on camera; Dell Rapids Austin Henry excels at pitching mound

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m.

South Dakota taxpayers are on the hook as Governor Kristi Noem sues Democrat President Joe Biden’s administration.

The Republican governor’s office is suing because the National Park Service hasn’t issued a permit for a fireworks show at Mount Rushmore during the July 4 holiday period.

Expenses connected to the lawsuit will be paid from state government’s extraordinary litigation fund, according to the governor’s communications director.

Five new COVID-19 deaths were reported by the Department of Health on Friday.

128 new total COVID-19 cases were announced, bringing the total case count to 122,660.

The new deaths push the death toll to 1,967 throughout the pandemic.

Active cases dropped by nearly 100 in the latest report.

Sioux Falls Police are investigating a shoplifting turned robbery.

At around 9 p.m. Thursday, two women and a man went into Ross Dress for Less. Police say they picked up several items before trying to leave without paying.

When an employee stopped the group, one of the people pulled out a weapon. The employee let the thieves go.

Dell Rapids pitcher, Austin Henry, is known as one of the top arms in South Dakota.

The Wichita State commit attributes his skill to years of hard work and treating each batter as if they’re the best hitter and giving his best in return.

So far in 2021 Henry has only allowed one earned run while striking out 31 or 34 possible hitters.

