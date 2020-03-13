1  of  29
First@4: Gov. Noem signs State of Emergency, Trump declares national emergency

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem held a news conference on the COVID-19 numbers. She has signed a state of emergency order for the state of South Dakota. She also asked schools to close statewide starting next week.

Another press conference was held at 2:45 where she met with Sanford and Avera Health to continue to develop a plan for COVID-19. Noem also says more coronavirus tests are coming to the state.

President Trump declared a national emergency to address the coronavirus pandemic, he announced during a Rose Garden press conference on Friday afternoon. He did this to open up access to up to $50 billion of funds in the fight against the coronavirus.

With the threat of the Coronavirus, four groups in the Sioux Falls area have cancelled blood drives in a matter of days. That means the Community Blood Bank needs donations. If you’d like to help, you can donate blood at both Avera and Sanford hospitals.

Rapid City Area Schools held a news conference Friday afternoon to discuss the district’s response to COVID-19. They announced Rapid City Area Schools will be closing all schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after Governor Noem’s recommendation.

 From the Capitol News Bureau in Pierre… Turnover among Governor Kristi Noem’s staff continued Friday as press secretary Kristin Wileman announced it was her final day.

This is the fourth major change in Noem’s communications team since she took the oath as governor January 5, 2019.

