First@4: Gov. Noem requests fireworks at Mount Rushmore again; Division 1 hockey coming to Sioux Falls; Billionaire philanthropist giving money to Rapid City organization

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s whats new as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Governor Kristi Noem has sent another letter to President Joe Biden requesting fireworks at Mount Rushmore for Fourth of July celebrations.

Early Wednesday morning, Noem tweeted that the presidents decision to host fireworks at the White House was hypocritical after a federal judge denied fireworks at Mount Rushmore and requested a celebration at the monument on July 3rd.

Five new cases of coronavirus were reported in Wednesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health as active cases dropped to 170.

No new deaths were reported leaving the state’s death toll at 2,026.

Augustana University is bringing division 1 hockey to Sioux Falls.

The university confirmed Wednesday that school is planning to add a men’s hockey program that would compete in Division 1 hockey. It is not yet clear what conference the school would join.

Billionaire philanthropist Mackenzie Scott announced that she will be giving money to a KELOLAND organization in her effort to fund overlooked and under-funded organizations.

NDN Collective in Rapid City is one of 286 organizations that will receive money from Scott.