First@4: Gov. Noem launches ‘Defending Title IX’ coalition; Group 1E can now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines; Latest COVID-19 data

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories as of 4 p.m.

Governor Noem says making sure only girls can play girls sports is a big issue in South Dakota, because people are talking about it.

The governor announced she’s launching a national coalition to protect Title 9. Noem says it’s the smart way to ensure that only women can participate in women’s sports at the college level.

She wants to get enough states on board so the coalition can compete with NCAA in court.

South Dakotans in Group 1E can now start receiving their COVID-19 vaccines.

This group includes fire service personnel and critical infrastructure workers.

If you fall into this category, you can either schedule an appointment through a health care network or pharmacies participating in the federal retail pharmacy program.

The number of active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increased, according to the latest update from the South Dakota Health Department.

There are currently 2,244 active cases in the state. There are currently 62 coronavirus patients in South Dakota hospitals.

Health officials confirmed more than 100 new cases. No new deaths were reported.