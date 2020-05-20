First@4: Gov. Noem asks for federal help on tribal checkpoints; SF advances ordinance; Community thanks Smithfield employees

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s trending stories.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem gave an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 this afternoon.

The governor discussed the tribal checkpoints at Wednesday’s briefing. She says as part of an investigation by the state Attorney General, there have been affidavits and videos of the “unlawful” checkpoints.

Noem says the state has turned that evidence over to the federal government for help in getting the checkpoints moved.

We’ll have the latest from the governor tonight on KELOLAND News.

At a first reading, the Sioux Falls City Council decided Tuesday night to advance an ordinance that drops remaining COVID-19-related business regulations. The ordinance now moves on to a second reading next Tuesday.

If the ordinance passes at the second reading, it would go into effect May 29. You can read more on the city council’s decision in the story above.

The South Dakota Department of Health announced new numbers today. There are 1,108 patients in South Dakota currently sick with COVID-19.

109 new patients have recovered. Negative test results are at 26,212, an increase of 588 from Tuesday (25,624).

Deaths from COVID-19 remain at 46.

You can find the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic on the Coronavirus page on KELOLAND.com.

The first “thank you parade” for Smithfield Foods employees was held early this morning in Sioux Falls.

Organizers held up thank-you signs for workers heading to the plant. The second part of the parade is planned at shift change at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Smithfield reopened last week after closing for more than three weeks after it became one of the top hot spots with the coronavirus.

KELOLAND News will have more coverage from Wednesday’s parade tonight at 6 p.m.

An Alaska man is behind bars, accused of causing more than $100,000 worth of damage in downtown Sioux Falls on May 5.

Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Crystal Johnson said Brady Alexander Jackson was arrested in Fairbanks, Alaska after an arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday. Jackson is awaiting extradition to Minnehaha County and will be charged with one count of intentional damage to property of $100,000 up to $500,000.

Yankton High School’s theatre department spent a month dedicating time after school to bring their adaptation of the 1980’s sci-fi cult classic film Xanadu to the stage. But due to COVID-19, they had closed the curtain early on the spring musical production.

Not wanting the spotlight to go dark on her students, director of the production Amy Miner found a way to highlight their hard work during their class’ virtual commencement with a very special guest– Olivia Newton-John.

Scroll down in the First at 4 story for a look at today’s forecast from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center.