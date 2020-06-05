First@4: GF&P release fishing license numbers; hydroxychloroquine trial ends; Brown County storm damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at today’s top stories:

One new death announced by the state department of health Friday brought South Dakota’s death toll from the coronavirus to 65.

Total positive cases are now at 5,277, up 30 from Thursday. Recoveries are at 4,179 with 16 new recoveries announced Friday.

You can find the latest on COVID-19 in South Dakota on the Coronavirus page online right now.

Sanford Health said in a news release Friday, the statewide hydroxychloroquine trial has been discontinued following the publication of new research from a large controlled trial that found no efficacy in preventing COVID-19 for people exposed to the virus.

The South Dakota statewide study was a collaboration among Sanford Health, Avera Health and Monument Health, and sponsored by the state of South Dakota.

If you live in Brown County, you took an early season hit of severe weather Thursday night.

Strong winds knocked down trees and power lines all over. The Brown County Emergency Manager says an apartment building lost part of its roof and playground equipment was blown around. He says it’s just one more thing going on during a busy time.

Restaurants, bars, and other food providers in Minnesota can now offer outdoor dining after an executive order.

Brian Sterling is taking advantage of the opportunity at his restaurant in Luverne. He’d like to be able to serve customers indoors, but that’s not an option yet.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 o’clock, we’ll show how business owners are responding to the new option of outdoor dining.

From the Capitol News Bureau in Pierre… So far in 2020, sales of South Dakota fishing licenses to people from outside the state’s borders have tracked in line with previous recent years, according to a report presented Thursday to the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission.

That’s contrary to what’s been heard at times through the rumor mill. The increased fishing pressure has instead come from South Dakota anglers, who have been hitting the water in remarkably higher numbers.