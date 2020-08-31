First@4: Gettysburg man killed in tornado; COVID-19 cases in S.D.; September concert postponed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m.

One man died when the RV he was driving got carried up in a tornado.

It happened around 6:15 Sunday evening, north of Miller in central South Dakota.

73-year-old Paul Nelson was driving a RV with a trailer southbound on SD Highway 45 when the tornado touched down. The tornado separated the RV from the trailer. The trailer landed in a ditch; the RV came down on its roof in a nearby field.

Active COVID-19 cases are now at 2,730 in South Dakota. It is the 10th straight day of a new record for total active cases.

187 new coronavirus cases were announced on Monday, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 13,509. Recovered cases are now at 10,612.

A concert scheduled for September in Sioux Falls is being pushed back to 2021.

Toby Keith’s tour announced today he’ll play at the PREMIER Center on May 20, 2021.

Tickets purchased for the September concert will be honored for the postponed concert date.