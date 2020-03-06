1  of  2
Minnesota officials confirm COVID-19 case Sioux Falls School Board picks new superintendent

First@4: Laws for panhandlers; Spring around the corner in KELOLAND; 65th anniversary of Captain 11

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the warmer weather hitting Sioux Falls, Police say they’re receiving an increase of calls about panhandlers.

The Sioux Falls Police Department posted a photo on twitter, explaining what panhandlers can and cannot do. They explained that holding a sign in a public place or asking for money or goods IS legal. However, a panhandler cannot aggressively ask for money or go into traffic to ask for or accept money and goods. 

We’ll have more on this story in tonight’s nightbeat on KELOLAND News at 10 p.m.

What the Sioux Falls Police Department says about roadside panhandling

Spring is right around the corner. And KELOLAND area golf courses have been announcing openings for this weekend! You can find the details in this story online right now.

With that, it’s time to spring ahead Sunday. Daylight Saving Time starts at 2 a.m. local time, that’s when people should move their clocks ahead one hour.

Daylight Saving Time at 2 a.m. Sunday

This weekend marks a big anniversary for KELOLAND. Tomorrow marks the 65th anniversary of the children’s show, Captain 11 debuting in KELOLAND.

In tonight’s Eye On KELOLAND, we’re looking back at how the show became a hit with kids all across the viewing area. 

You can also watch a KELOLAND.com Original Digital Documentary on the history of Captain 11 online right now.

Captain 11: Once Upon A Time, There Was A Man

In a KELOLAND-dot-com original now online– When he joined the Sioux Falls School District in 2015, Superintendent Brian Maher wanted to help the district increase its high school graduation rate.

KELOLAND.com digital reporter Rae Yost, has a look at the numbers through the years online right now.

Maher says still more to be done on Sioux Falls graduation rate

From the Capitol News Bureau in Pierre… The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission agreed Friday to fund a second year of Governor Kristi Noem’s program that pays bounties for some species of mammals that raid the spring nests of pheasants, ducks and other birds.

The vote was 6-2 for a trimmer version. You can read more on the changes in this report from Capitol News Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer online now.

Slimmer version of nest-predator bounty program approved for South Dakota

