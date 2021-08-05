First@4: Free COVID-19 testing will be available at Sturgis; COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise; Bicyclists express frustrations with busy trails

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a lot happening today and here’s a rundown of the latest stories from KELOLAND.com.

The 81st Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally begins tomorrow, and Monument Health will be providing free COVID-19 testing kits.

The test kits will be available at Visit Rapid City, the Black Hills and Badlands Visitor Information Center and other locations.

The South Dakota Department of Health says hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are increasing.

Avera’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Elliot says that 95-percent of those seriously ill patients in the state have not received a vaccination.

Dr. Elliot says the Delta variant doesn’t appear to be more severe, but it does spread easier.

More people in Sioux Falls are using the bike trail for the first time.

Many of those people are walking. That’s causing safety issues for bikers who are using the trail.

The state Board of Regents has adopted a new policy.

The policy will allow student athletes at South Dakota’s public universities to be paid for their names, images and likeness.