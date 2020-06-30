First@4: Fourth shooting victim found dead in central Sioux Falls incident; COVID-19 case count; Social distancing not part of Mount Rushmore event plans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police believe a case of mistaken identity is behind the shooting death of a 40-year-old Sioux Falls man.

Officers were called Monday afternoon when three people were shot near N Prairie Avenue and 1st Street. As they were interviewing suspect Alton Bear, they got a call about another shooting in the area.

Tracy Saboe was found dead in his home from a gunshot wound.

Police said the same 9mm handgun was used in both shootings.

South Dakota reported results from just more than 36,000 COVID-19 tests in the month of June.

As of Tuesday, the state’s total positive case count is at 6,764. Total recoveries increased to 5,872.

Active cases are now at 801, down six from Monday.

Social distancing isn’t part of the plans for the upcoming presidential visit and fireworks show at Mount Rushmore.

In an appearance on Fox News on Monday, Noem said the state of South Dakota plans to give out face masks to the 7,500 people expected to attend. But she says no one is required to wear one.

A Zone 1 ticket includes a note that attendees are subject to a possible health screening because of the physical proximity of groups.

Pennington County has seen an increase of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. As of Tuesday, there are 518 total cases in that county.

Severe weather could develop in parts of South Dakota today; get the latest forecast from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center in the video below.