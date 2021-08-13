First@4: Four youths missing and endangered; Active cases of COVID-19 increase; Rapid City police investigating shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories as of 4 p.m. on Friday.

Active cases of coronavirus in South Dakota are back to levels not seen since May of this year.

139 new cases of the virus were reported Friday, bringing the number of active cases to 1,270.

Four youths from the Brookings and Vermillion area are endangered and missing, authorities say.

An alert was issued for 12-year-old Trinity Cline, 13-year-old Alyssa Knutson, 15-year-old Ethan Port, and 15-year-old Matthew Beeken. The kids have been missing since august 11 and are believed to be travelling together in a blue 2011 Buick Enclave.

Police in Rapid City are investigating a shooting that seriously injured one person Friday afternoon.

The Sioux area metro is reducing bus services beginning Monday, August 16 due to a shortage of bus drivers. The buses will depart from the downtown depot once an hour until 8:45pm on weekdays.