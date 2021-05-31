First@4: Four new COVID-19 deaths; SD Veterans Cemetery opens; Warmer temps set for this week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Monday.

Active COVID-19 cases continue to drop according to Monday’s update from the state Department of Health.

Four new deaths were reported. The death toll is now at 2,014.

Active cases are now at 382, down from Friday (391).

There were 29 new cases were reported. The state’s total case count is now at 124,191.

The suspect of Saturday’s Amber Alert is currently in the Pennington County Jail.

She faces a first-degree kidnapping charge.

South Dakota’s new state veterans cemetery officially opens today in Sioux Falls.

At 2 p.m. the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs hosted a Memorial Day program and ribbon cutting ceremony.

The cemetery sits on 60 acres of land in north east Sioux Falls.

A Pine Ridge woman, accused of smashing the fingers of her victims with a rock in order to get opioids from their pain prescriptions, has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

Frenchone One Horn is pleading guilty to health care fraud, fraudulently obtaining drugs and two counts of assault resulting in a serious injury.

